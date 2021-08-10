Arthur Romano signs new contract with Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons centre Arthur Romano has today signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The French International has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2022 season.

Romano, 23, joined the Catalans’ Academy in 2015 from Carpentras. Named the club’s Rookie of the Year in 2019, he has scored three tries in 19 appearances for the club.

Ruled out for the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during a game against the Dragons’ reserve team before the start of the Super League season, he is currently recovering from an operation.

“I am very happy to extend my contract with the club,” said Romano.

“I would like to thank the staff and the club for the trust they put in me. I’m working hard to come back stronger and I can’t wait to train again with the team.”

Dragons coach Steve McNamara is looking forward to seeing Romano back on the field.

“We were all hugely disappointed when Arthur sustained his injury in pre-season,” said McNamara.

“His attitude to his recovery has been outstanding and this new contract is recognition of that. We look forward to seeing him return to the field in 2022.”