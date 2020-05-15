Ashes in further doubt after State Of Origin dates confirmed

The dwindling hopes for an Ashes series are deteriorating fast after it was confirmed the State Of Origin would take place during the proposed dates of the International Tests.

The games will run during the first three weeks of November when Australia were due to be in England to take on Shaun Wane’s side.

As such, it means the scheduled dates are certainly off. While they could be rescheduled, it seems inevitable that the series will not take place.

The NRL Grand Final will also take place on October 25th, five days before the scheduled first Test. With the first Origin game due to take place 10 days later on November 4th, it’s apparent that the series, in its current form, has been compromised.

Wane has yet to take charge of England since his appointment and losing the series would be an undoubted blow to his preparations for the tournament.