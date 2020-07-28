Ashton Golding set for Huddersfield Giants debut

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford said Ashton Golding is all but certain to make his Giants debut against former club Leeds.

The Jamaica fullback was ruled out for three months back in January after suffering a hamstring injury in a pre-season game with Wakefield.

But he is fit and in contention for Sunday’s game against his boyhood club.

When asked if he will play, Woolford said: “It’s likely, highly likely.

“He did everything right for us in the pre-season did Ash. From a defensive view he’s outstanding and he’s a good talker. He’s a real mouthpiece for our team and he’s done everything right, he’s been in full training since we got back so I can pretty much confirm he’ll be playing this week.”

Leroy Cudjoe is also been considered for selection after recovering from a long-standing knee problem.

“Leroy’s fit and available, the extra four months has done him the world of good, whether he’s ready to go straight back in I’m not so sure, there are some decisions there to make.

“The only thing I can say is I’ve got some headaches. We’ve got a squad of 31 and 29 will be available for selection.

“We’ve done a bit of toing and froing, but we’ve got a fair idea.”