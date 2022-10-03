Australia name 13 uncapped players in World Cup squad

Australia will have their least experienced World Cup squad ever when they head to England.

Mal Meninga has named his 24-man squad for the tournament, led by Sydney Roosters’ James Tedesco, and 13 of his selection are uncapped.

Defending champions Australia have not played a full international fixture in three years and their squad have a combined 64 caps.

Cameron Munster, Jake Trbojevic, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are the only players who were in the 2017 squad.

The uncapped players are Matt Burton, Patrick Carrigan, Nathan Cleary, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Campbell Graham, Harry Grant, Liam Martin, Jeremiah Nanai, Murray Taulagi and Isaah Yeo.

Australia squad: Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs), Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Campbell Graham* (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers).