New Zealand name six NRL Grand Finalists in World Cup squad

New Zealand have named their World Cup squad, featuring six players who played in the NRL Grand Final.

Penrith Panthers stars James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen are all back-to-back NRL winners while Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali’i and Marata Niukore were in the beaten Parramatta Eels team.

The only new face in the Kiwi squad is Canberra Raiders centre Sebastian Kris, who was born in Brisbane but of New Zealand descent.

Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is uncapped at Test level, though previously played in the World Nines in 2019.

Michael Maguire’s side, who are in Group C alongside Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland, flew to England last week ahead of Saturday’s warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos.

New Zealand squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm), Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers), Kieran Foran (Manly Sea Eagles), Peta Hiku (North Queensland Cowboys), Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders), Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters), Jeremy Marshall-King (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra Raiders), Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks), Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels), Isaiah Papali’i (Parramatta Eels), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors).