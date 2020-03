BARLA confirms National Youth Cup fixtures

Of all the potential England newcomers invited by coach Shaun Wane to meet up at Old Trafford on 23 March, who are you most pleased to see included?

Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils)

Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors)

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)