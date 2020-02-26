BARLA National Youth Cup draws announced

   February 26, 2020

Pairings have been confirmed in the second rounds of BARLA’s Under 18s, Under 16s and Under 14s National Youth Cups.

Ties are:

UNDER 18S
ROUND TWO: Hindley v Leigh Miners Rangers; Crosfields v Saddleworth Rangers; Pilkington Recs v Latchford/Newton Storm; Leigh East v Dewsbury Celtic/Oulton; Oldham St Annes v Lock Lane; Waterhead Warriors v Orrell St James; Hull Dockers v Featherstone Lions; Kells v Folly Lane.

UNDER 16S
ROUND TWO: Leigh Miners Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside/Askam; Birkenshaw/West Hull v Ince Rose Bridge; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Dewsbury Moor; Rylands Sharks U15s v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Siddal v Kippax Welfare; Wigan St Judes v Oulton/Lock Lane; Kells v Methley Warriors; Blackbrook Royals Blues v Hull Wyke/Skirlaugh.

UNDER 14S
ROUND TWO: Hunslet Club Parkside v Rochdale Mayfield/Thatto Heath Crusaders; Blackbrook v Ryland Sharks; Leeds Irish/Hull Wyke v Orrell St James/Westhoughton; Dewsbury Moor/Dalton v Leigh Miners Rangers; Hensingham v Beverley Braves; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Latchford Giants; Normanton Knights v Waterhead/Skirlaugh; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Culcheth/Wigan St Patricks.

Games to be played Sunday 15 March 2020