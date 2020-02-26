BARLA National Youth Cup draws announced

Pairings have been confirmed in the second rounds of BARLA’s Under 18s, Under 16s and Under 14s National Youth Cups.
Ties are:
UNDER 18S
ROUND TWO: Hindley v Leigh Miners Rangers; Crosfields v Saddleworth Rangers; Pilkington Recs v Latchford/Newton Storm; Leigh East v Dewsbury Celtic/Oulton; Oldham St Annes v Lock Lane; Waterhead Warriors v Orrell St James; Hull Dockers v Featherstone Lions; Kells v Folly Lane.
UNDER 16S
ROUND TWO: Leigh Miners Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside/Askam; Birkenshaw/West Hull v Ince Rose Bridge; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Dewsbury Moor; Rylands Sharks U15s v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Siddal v Kippax Welfare; Wigan St Judes v Oulton/Lock Lane; Kells v Methley Warriors; Blackbrook Royals Blues v Hull Wyke/Skirlaugh.
UNDER 14S
ROUND TWO: Hunslet Club Parkside v Rochdale Mayfield/Thatto Heath Crusaders; Blackbrook v Ryland Sharks; Leeds Irish/Hull Wyke v Orrell St James/Westhoughton; Dewsbury Moor/Dalton v Leigh Miners Rangers; Hensingham v Beverley Braves; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Latchford Giants; Normanton Knights v Waterhead/Skirlaugh; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Culcheth/Wigan St Patricks.
Games to be played Sunday 15 March 2020