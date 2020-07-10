BARLA offers a preview from yesteryear of today’s Rugby League stars…

BARLA are pleased to announce that the ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ series continues with the 2012 Under 14s National Cup Final writes the Association’s Media Manager Steve Manning.

The game will be shown on the BARLA You Tube Channel tomorrow (Saturday 11 July) at 2.30pm.

That match, which was staged at Fylde RUFC, Woodlands Memorial Ground, Lytham St Annes is the ‘War of the Roses’ clash between Hull side Skirlaugh Bulls and St Helens outfit Blackbrook Royals – another classic final, which literally had everything, showing what it meant to be the best club in the country at that age group.

To watch the game, tune in to the BARLA you Tube Channel via You Tube itself, and subscribe if you wish, or via the following link: https://youtu.be/HgG9aAPIgjU

The link has been placed on the BARLA website and, in the build up to the game, the link will be found and accessible in the @barlcups twitter account.

Following the completion of the game, viewers will be able to watch it again – or the previous week’s full length games, as well as other match highlights and interviews.

Manning adds: “Once again I can assure viewers, whether newcomers to the sport or seasoned supporters of the amateur and professional game, that this is a classic final which literally had everything, showing what it meant to be the best club in the country at that age group.

“There are players in both squads who will be familiar to Super League and Championship supporters. Tune in and I’m sure – as with our previous offerings – that you won’t be disappointed.”