BARLA offers County title thriller for viewers tomorrow!

BARLA has followed up last weekend’s broadcast of the match between Lancashire and Cumbria in the 2017 BARLA County Championship with the screening tomorrow (Saturday 27 June) of the subsequent game, when the Red Rose side visited Yorkshire.

Coverage starts at 2.30pm and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/pScFNDOkLSQ or via the @barlcups twitter account.

Steve Manning, BARLA’s Vice-Chair, said: “After last week’s BARLA Tri-Series taster we will feature the series decider for that year, the ‘War of the Roses’ clash between Yorkshire and holders Lancashire at Stanningley.

“Yorkshire could afford to draw the series to become champions, but Lancashire had to win the game to retain their title.

“Viewers will see how much it pride it means for the players to play and represent their respective county and the intense rivalry and history between them.

“Who will win? Tune in to find out.”