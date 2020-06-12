BARLA You-Tube to feature Women’s RL for the first time

The fourth edition of BARLA’s Saturday series of top games will tomorrow (Saturday 13 June) feature the 2014 Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

Viewers can expect a thriller, given that the match is a `derby’ between Rochdale Hornets and Whitworth Spartans, at Post Office Road, Featherstone.

Coverage starts at 2.30pm.

BARLA PRO Steve Manning said: “On the final hooter viewers will be able to watch the game again, or the week’s full length games, as well as other game highlights and interviews.

“To watch the game live you can tune into the BARLA You Tube Channel via You Tube itself and subscribe if you wish, or via the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzkM_668Tfc

“The link has been placed on the BARLA website and in the build up to the game the link will be found and accessible in the @barlcups twitter account.”