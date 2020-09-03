Barrow confirm Adam Walne coup

Barrow Raiders have confirmed the signing of prop Adam Walne.

The 30-year-old joins the club on a two-year deal from Super League side Huddersfield after turning down offers in the Championship.

Walne, the brother of current Raider, Jordan, becomes the club’s latest impressive signing following the capture of hooker Shaun Lunt.

He said: “I’m at a good age and potentially in my prime but the thing with rugby is that it’s a shelf life career and the problem with that is you can’t predict when your own shelf life will be up and when it does come, you then get tossed aside like those out-of-date, unwanted goods on the shelf. And rugby takes it toll on the body for the rest of your life but once you’re done it’s back to square one in the real world.

“So I have decided that moving to part-time rugby for next season would be the smartest decision and that me and Jordan need to be on the same schedule to grow the business (Raw&Outdoor) into what we want it to be for our long term future. Also to play alongside Jordan once again, which is something we both thought we might not get the chance to do again, would be too special to turn down.”