Barrow Raiders fined for coronavirus breach

Barrow Raiders have been fined by Cumbria Police after breaching coronavirus regulations.

The innovative League 1 club have turned their Craven Park pitch into a beer garden during the season lockdown, which has attracted thousands of guests.

But they have been fined after being found to have breached guidance on September 26th.

A police statement said: “It was found the club, holding a marquee public function, allowed people of different groups to mingle and allowed people to be up and dancing without maintaining appropriate distances.”

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery said: “I am very grateful for the way the majority of licensees have complied with the regulations in place to protect us all.

“But it is clear a small number of breaches have taken place – and we would urge everyone, both individuals and business owners and staff, to do their bit to stop the spread of the virus by sticking to the regulations.

“These fines show Cumbria Constabulary will take action against breaches of coronavirus restrictions and our officers will be out in our communities monitoring for any further breaches.”