Barrow Raiders give out hundreds of free season tickets to children

Barrow Raiders are opening the gates in an attempt to build their fanbase.

The League 1 club have launched a number of schemes in the hope of attracting new supporters and larger crowds.

Initiatives include season tickets for all young schoolchildren in south Cumbria, food discounts for parents and free entry for adults who accompany new children.

A club official said: “A lot have been people have been saying Barrow Raiders have been relegated and their crowds are going to go down.

“We’ve sat in a board meeting tonight and we’re simply not having it. We are going to increase the crowds. We’ve been around every single school in South Cumbria and every single kid has hopefully got a season ticket in their hand. If they haven’t got it in their hand yet it will be there for the Coventry game.

“We’ve also done an offer where we’re encouraging parents to come to feed their kids when they come. Each parent who brings two kids can have a £5 free hot food voucher once in the ground.

“What we’re going to do is say if you bring ten kids the adult can come free. If you’re a rugby team with a couple of coaches, bring 20 kids and you’re in free. If you’re a scout group, a school teacher, bring 30 kids with three of you. We want people in this ground.

“We want this place buzzing and excitement in the ground. We want a new generation of supporters and we’re so determined to get there.”