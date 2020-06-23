Barrow to transform their pitch into a massive beer garden

Barrow Raiders will open the doors of Craven Park on July 4th – though in different circumstances.

The League 1 club will use their pitch as a massive beer garden once government guidelines permit for them to do so.

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed pubs could re-open next week, and the forward-thinking Raiders are hoping to profit.

They have installed a number of benches to their pitch, which comfortably allows for social distancing to be observed.

The beer garden will initially open over the weekend between noon-10 PM.