Matt Peet hails John Bateman’s return to form for Wigan Warriors

Wigan coach Matt Peet believes John Bateman is getting back to his best after another impressive showing, this time against Huddersfield.

Bateman was heavily criticised for his form last season, with many questioning whether he could rekindle his performances produced before his switch to Canberra Raiders, where he excelled.

Three games into the season, the evidence that he can is there.

Bateman looks to be enjoying the game again and is a constant threat with ball in hand, as well as impressing in defence.

The England international grabbed Wigan’s fourth try in their 22-12 win over Huddersfield and has been instrumental in their unbeaten start to the season.

“He comes up with the big plays at the right time,” said Peet, who dedicated the victory to former Wigan favourite Va’aiga Tuigamala, whose death aged 52 was announced on the day of the game.

“Sometimes you feel like something is going to go against you and John produces a big tackle or a big play.

“He’s got a strong feel for the game. When something is needed to spark the team, I feel that is when John is at his best.

“He can grab a game by the scruff of the neck and the last two weeks, he has done that.

“He has a competitive nature, he’s another player who I think guides the team in the right direction.”

Peet also heaped praise on Tommy Leuluai for the way he leads the team and reckons he doesn’t receive the plaudits his performances deserve.

“I am really glad you lot (the press) have picked out Tommy Leuluai, because sometimes he is vastly underrated,” he added.

“What he brings to this team, on and off the field, is immeasurable. He is a leader and makes a lot of unselfish actions.

“He’s got class. He comes up with big plays in big games and guides our young players. I feel honoured to work with him.”

