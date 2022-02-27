Paul Rowley prescribes hard work for Salford Red Devils after ‘kick up backside’

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has warned his team that “winning is not easy” and they must work harder after their strong start to the season came to an end on Saturday.

Rowley’s reign at Salford began with back-to-back victories over Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique but they were served with what he described as “a kick up the backside” with a heavy defeat at Hull FC.

The Devils head to Huddersfield Giants to face their former coach Ian Watson this Sunday and have a hard week’s training to come as they look to return to winning ways and, in the long-term, build a winning culture.

“It won’t be easy because rugby’s not easy, winning is not easy,” Rowley said of the challenge ahead this week to right the wrongs of the Hull loss.

“If you want to be a winner, it’s not an easy thing because you’ve got to replicate good actions week-on-week.

“Being consistent isn’t easy. We’ve got to work harder. We’ve got to have more belief. We won’t look to find any excuses and we’ll be as honest as we can with each other.

“Look at St Helens, they win every week, and they do it by hard work, honesty, and replicating good actions.”

Salford have a new injury concern in forward James Greenwood, who pulled his groin in the warm-up before Saturday’s game.

