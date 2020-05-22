Bateman rubbishes Canberra release request reports

John Bateman has rubbished a story claiming he has asked for a release from Canberra.

Fox League reported that the England forward had requested to leave the Green Machine four times due to a contract dispute, all of which were rejected.

But the former Wigan star has slammed the reports, describing it as ‘bull****’.

You better stick to polishing that bald head big fella because your 💩 at being a journo.

Never once have I asked for a release.

Bullshit story #fakenews https://t.co/GfSJ9JSadK — John Bateman (@johnbateman1) May 22, 2020

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has also played down the reports.

“John’s on contract with us until the end of 2021 and we’re very comfortable with our relationship with John,” Stuart said.

“He’s been working very hard to get himself right to go from his shoulder surgery and at the moment this is what we’re focussed on.

“As I’ve said in the past, when clubs start winning games the players get looked at by other clubs, but I speak to John daily and I know he’s fully committed to our club and he can’t wait to get back on the field.”

Bateman was a standout star in his first year in the NRL and came second in the second-row Dally M charts.