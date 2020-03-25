Batley offer £100 prize money in bid to raise funds

Batley Bulldogs are asking fans to buy tickets to enter a draw in the hope of raising money to keep the club going.

The Bulldogs, like many other clubs, are trying to find ways to keep revenue streams active while games are suspended.

So they have asked supporters to buy tickets at a cost of £2, with those who enter in a position to win £100.

The winner will be revealed at 3:45pm on Sunday, with all profits going to the club.

Chairman Kevin Nicholas said: “We have not supported this club all our lives and the present board and officials have not worked tirelessly now over 22 years for us now to lose everything.

“So one way or another we can say that Batley Bulldogs will survive as a semi-professional club that the town and all connected with it can be proud of. Let’s get that perfectly clear to everybody who wants to know.

“Next, continuing on a positive note we are in a position to believe we have got as good a chance as ANY Club because firstly we own our stadium free of mortgage so we have a base, at arguably the oldest ground in world Rugby League, and secondly as we speak, because of the way we run the club, we are not burdened with significant debts so we go into this crisis on a sound financial footing. Not all Clubs can say that but we can and do.

“Having said that by no stretch of the imagination will it be easy and we know there are testing times ahead as we face a period with no income and equally we do not have the luxury of savings we can fall back on to ride the storm.

“We will rely on the government measures already announced and any others on the way. We will also rely on support from Sky and the RFL. I should add that I believe Ralph Rimmer and the RFL are working tirelessly to get everybody through this as best they can. So we need help but we also have to help ourselves to get through this period and come out the other side as best we can.”

To buy a ticket, click here: http://www.batleybulldogs.co.uk/2020/03/24/a-message-from-the-chairman/