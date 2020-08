Batley Bulldogs have continued their recruitment drive with the signing of Ben Kaye.

Kaye, 31, has been named as the club’s third new signing ahead of 2021 and arrives after being without a club this season.

The hooker had previously had spells with Featherstone and Halifax but will now link up with Craig Lingard’s side next year.

Kaye has made 240 career appearances and joins Keegan Kirst and Jodie Broughton at the club next season.