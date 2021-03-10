BBC to broadcast potential Henson Challenge Cup debut

The BBC has announced that it will broadcast the Challenge Cup first-round ties between West Wales Raiders v Widnes Vikings and Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls live on its iPlayer and BBC Sport digital platforms on Sunday 21 March.

The Raiders v Vikings tie kicks off at 12:45 GMT, with Rovers v Bulls following at 15:00.

In the first game the Raiders could give a debut to former Wales RU international Gavin Henson, who agreed to come out of retirement to play Rugby League during the close-season.

The Raiders are one of only three League 1 clubs to play in the first round of the competition.