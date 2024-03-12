BBC will not broadcast Challenge Cup Sixth Round fixture on TV

IT has been revealed that the BBC will not be broadcasting their pick for the Challenge Cup Sixth Round fixture on TV.

Instead, there will be one game live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app, commentaries on BBC radio, the BBC has confirmed on its website.

It means that Leeds Rhinos’ clash against St Helens – which is the most likely to be chosen for broadcast following the draw last night by rugby league great Iestyn Harris – will only be available online.

Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles joined the dozen of top flight clubs in the hat after their respective victories over the weekend.

All the eight ties will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday 22-24 March.

Here is the draw in full:

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors vs Sheffield Eagles

Batley Bulldogs vs Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards vs Featherstone Rovers

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

Warrington Wolves vs London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC

Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons

