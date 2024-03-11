Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls make statement with sell-out crowd for Championship opener

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Bradford Bulls have made a statement to their Championship rivals and Super League onlookers ahead of their second tier opener, selling out Belle Vue for Friday night’s clash.

Over 7,000 fans will be flocking to the newly-named DIY Kitchens Stadium this weekend for one of the most hotly anticipated clashes in the Championship in recent seasons.

With Wakefield having dropped down from Super League at the end of the 2023 season and Bradford finishing third in the second tier last year, there is plenty to be excited about.

Trinity had been unbeaten in 2024 up until their fixture against Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup Fifth Round saw Daryl Powell’s side exit the competition in dreadful conditions.

The Bulls, on the other hand, had last weekend off after failing to make it through to the Fifth Round of the competition, potentially giving Eamon O’Carroll’s side an advantage in terms of rest and recovery.

With over 7,000 supporters expected – the capacity number has been reduced due to safety guidelines – the atmosphere, particularly in Wakefield’s new East Stand, is set to be electric as two heavyweights of the Championship go head-to-head with one another.

