Be a part of our virtual Rugby League museum!

Following the recent revelations that Rugby League’s National Museum is set for a bidding war between Wigan and Huddersfield, after plans to be in Bradford fell through, we decided to launch or own museum.

A virtual one that is, and we’re looking for your treasure-trove of Rugby League artefacts to showcase to the Rugby League community.

All you have to do is tell us your name, location and send a picture and short description of your most treasured item. We will be taking entries until our planned launch on Tuesday 30th June.

The email address to send your entries is onlinemuseum@totalrl.com. All serious entries will be added to what we hope is a stunning portfolio of Rugby League history.