Ben Barba arrested

Ben Barba has been arrested.

The 30-year-old was arrested last Friday charge with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, according to The Courier Mail.

Barba is alleged to have punched his brother-in-law in a Mackay pub.

A Dally M Medal and Man of Steel recipient, Barba is banned from the NRL following an incident in a casino last year, to which he pleaded guilty to two counts of public nuisance.

Barba spent one full season in Super League with St Helens, helping the club win the League Leaders’ Shield with dazzling performances.

That saw him earn a contract in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys, but he never played for the club.