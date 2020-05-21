Ben Murdoch-Masila could make early New Zealand Warriors switch

Ben Murdoch-Masila could join New Zealand Warriors on a loan deal ahead of the Super League restart.

The Wire powerhouse has agreed to join the NRL club for the 2021 season but the Warriors are hoping to tie up a loan deal that would see him play down under while Super League remains in lockdown.

As it stands, the NRL have blocked the Warriors from making loan signings though they hope to revisit it soon.

The Tongan international has said he would be interested in making the move if allowed.

“I’m still contracted to Warrington at the moment,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But if they are willing to put me out on loan or something like that, it could be good for the club and myself.

“It will keep me fit so that when they need me and the Super League first starts back up, I’m ready and raring to go and they could have me back.

“I’m not opposed to it if the club grants a loan deal.”