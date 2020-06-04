Ben Te’o returns to rugby league with Brisbane

Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the return of forward Ben Te’o.

The 33-year-old returns to the 13-man code after more than five years in rugby union, where he earned international honours with England.

A former Queensland representative, he won the NRL Premiership in 2014 with South Sydney and previously played for the Broncos at the start of his career.

“It’s crazy how things work out but I’m just excited to get back playing rugby league and rip in with the boys and really work hard,” he said.

“Brisbane is home to me and the Broncos have always looked after me and I feel welcome here – this is the perfect place to let me play.

“The club had a spot open and need some boys and I’m ready to come and help out and play my role for the Broncos.”