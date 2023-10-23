Bernard Guasch identifies areas for Catalans Dragons improvement after Grand Final defeat

CATALANS DRAGONS had a week of soul-searching after defeat to Wigan in the Super League Grand Final, but the wheels are already in motion for another tilt at the title.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara has coordinated a full end-of-season debrief and immediately turned his eye to the challenge of 2024 with a new-look playing squad and coaching staff.

Eight departures from this year’s squad and just five new recruits so far leaves several holes to fill and club president Bernard Guasch spoke live on local radio last week regarding his plans to add “speed and flair” to the team.

Guasch told Radio Bleu Roussillon: “Of course, we ruminate (over the Grand Final defeat) because we ask ourselves lots of questions, what we could have done to prevent it from happening like that.

“The final was an incredible stand-off between two good teams last Saturday and we lacked imagination and speed.

“It’s been two or three years since we identified this lack. For next year I am asking for more creativity and freshness.”

Guasch assured the club’s supporters that funds were available for new signings, despite the effects of Covid and the financial crisis over the past three years.

He added: “The club’s accounts are in balance, which is a huge achievement. This season the budget of the Catalans exceeded 13 million euros for the first time.

“We hope to start again on the same basis but the economic life of this region is not at its best today.

“I feel that some partners (sponsors) will perhaps back off a little, but we will be vigilant and careful as always.”

Catalans have recruited French scrum-half Theo Fages, prop Chris Satae, former Melbourne Storm stars Tariq Sims and Jayden Nikorima and New Zealand Warriors forward Bayley Sironen for 2024, after losing Sam Tomkins and Mitchell Pearce to retirement and Mickael Goudemand, Siua Taukeiaho, Matt Whitley, Adam Keighran, Tiaki Chan and Tyrone May to other clubs.

The Dragons need to decide on the future of centre Matt Ikuvalu, who suffered a knee injury during last week’s Grand Final.

Signed on an initial one-season deal for 2023, it is unclear yet if he will feature at Stade Gilbert Brutus next season.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.