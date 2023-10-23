Wigan Warriors-bound Adam Keighran a ‘better player’ for Catalans Dragons season

AUSSIE centre Adam Keighran reckons he will rock up at Wigan a more-rounded player thanks to his campaign with Catalans.

The 26-year-old was on duty with the Dragons when they were beaten 10-2 by his future employers in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

That was a 25th appearance of the season for the 26-year-old centre, who had spells at both New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters without being able to establish himself as a fixture.

“Back home in the NRL, I was never a regular first-grade player,” said Sydneysider Keighran, who also featured in the New South Wales Cup for Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers, the Warriors and North Sydney Bears.

“This is the first year that I’ve played at the top level on a consistent basis.

“To understand what your body requires to get through a full season was a bit of a wake-up call, but it has helped me, and I’ve definitely left Catalans a better player than when I arrived.”

Keighran, who scored 13 tries and kicked 74 goals for Catalans, has signed a two-year contract at Wigan, where he will be joined by Dragons team-mate Tiaki Chan, the 23-year-old France prop.

“I’ll enjoy a couple of months with family and friends and the Australian weather, then I’ll fly over after Christmas,” he added.

“Losing the Grand Final was disappointing and it is still hurting, but it’s always good to join a successful team.

“(Coach) Matt Peet and a few of the Wigan boys had a word with me after the hooter at Old Trafford.

“They commiserated with me and said they were looking forward to me joining the club.

“I was at Penrith with (Wigan prop) Kaide Ellis, and I know (fullback) Jai Field and (halfback) Cade Cust from back home as well.”

Wigan halfback prospect Logan Astley has joined League One Oldham on a two-year deal.

