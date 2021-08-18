Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

Here is the current list of leading scorers from the Betred Championship. They are taken from League games only.

Gareth Gale, Chris Hankinson and Craig Hall lead the way with tries, goals and points respectively.

Tries

1 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers – above) 21

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 18

3 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 16

4 Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 14

5 Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 13

6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 12

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 12

8 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 11

9 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 10

Ryan Millar (Sheffield Eagles) 10

Junior Vaivai (Toulouse Olympique) 10

Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven) 10

Goals

1 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos – above) 62

2 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 56

3 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 53

4 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 47

5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44

6 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 43

7 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 42

8 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 39

9 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 38

10 Connor Robinson (Halifax Panthers) 33

Points

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers – above) 178

2 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 156

Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 156

4 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 130

5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 108

6 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 102

7 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 92

8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 88

9 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 84

10 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 82