Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

Here is the current list of leading scorers from Betred League 1. They are taken from League games only.

Rob Massam and Jack Miller are leading the way.

Tries

1 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders – above) 18

2 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 14

3 Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 11

4 = Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 10

Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10

Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10

Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10

8 = Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 9

Matty Henson (Workington Town) 9

10 = Dave Scott (Coventry Bears) 8

Liam Welham (Coventry Bears) 8

Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 8

Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 8

Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 8

Gav Rodden (North Wales Crusaders) 8

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 8

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars – above) 71

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 56

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 47

4 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 41

5 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 39

6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 38

7 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 37

8 = Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 26

Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 26

10 Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 22

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 174

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 132

3 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 126

4 = Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 98

Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 98

6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 93

7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 82

8 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 72

9 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 62

10 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 56