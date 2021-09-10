Betfred Round 24 21-Man Squads

Jordan Abdull could return for Hull Kingston Rovers for their crucial game against Castleford Tigers on Saturday night at Hull College Craven Park.

Rovers coach Tony Smith has selected Abdull in his 21-man squad for a clash that will have a crucial bearing on the battle for the play-offs, although he hasn’t yet confirmed whether he will make the cut for the 17-man matchday squad. For the Tigers, Danny Richardson looks set to return at halfback.

Other significant returnees in Round 24 include Elijah Taylor and Jack Ormondroyd for Salford Red Devils against Warrington Wolves, Benjamin Jullien for Catalans Dragons against Huddersfield Giants, Jermaine McGillvary for the Giants, Jamie Ellis for Leigh Centurions against Wakefield Trinity and Tinirau Arona for Trinity.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday 7.45pm

ST HELENS: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Joel Thompson, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 16 Kyle Amor, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 23 Jake Wingfield, 29 Ben Davies

Outs: 12 James Bentley, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17 Agnatius Paasi,

Ins: 24 Josh Eaves, 25 Dan Norman

LEEDS: 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Harry Newman, 5 Ash Handley, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 18 Tom Holroyd, 20 Bodene Thompson, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Jarrod O’Connor, 27 Jack Broadbent, 28 Corey Hall, 30 Levi Edwards, 31 Morgan Gannon, 32 Corey Johnson

Outs: 6 Rob Lui, 19 King Vuniyayawa,

Ins: 30 Levi Edwards, 32 Corey Johnson

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

MKM Stadium, Saturday 3.00pm

HULL: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Bureta Faraimo, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Mahe Fonua, 7 Marc Sneyd, 10 Chris Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Ligi Sao, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 16 Jordan Lane, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 26 Jude Ferreira, 27 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 29 Jamie Shaul, 31 Aidan Burrell, 33 Jacob Hookem

Outs: 9 Danny Houghton, 21 Adam Swift

Ins: 26 Jude Ferreira, 33 Jacob Hookem

WIGAN: 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Liam Marshall, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Ollie Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 19 Liam Byrne, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 27 Kai Pearce-Paul, 28 Sam Halsall, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings, 34 Brad O’Neill

Outs: None

Ins: None

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

Halliwell Jones Stadium, Saturday 3.00pm

WARRINGTON: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 4 Toby King, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Gareth Widdop, 8 Chris Hill, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Matt Davis, 17 Matty Ashton, 18 Jake Mamo, 19 Rob Mulhern, 20 Sitaleki Akauola, 23 Josh Thewlis, 25 Eribe Doro, 26 Ellis Longstaff, 27 Connor Wrench, 31 George Williams, 32, Tom Inman, 33 Tom Whitehead

Outs: 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 13 Joe Philbin, 16 Danny Walker,

Ins: 25 Eribe Doro, 27 Connor Wrench, 32 Tom Inman, 33 Tom Whitehead

SALFORD: 1 Morgan Escaré, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Krisnan Inu, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Kevin Brown, 9 Andy Ackers, 11 Ryan Lannon, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 Oliver Roberts, 16 Greg Burke, 17 Josh Johnson, 18 Chris Atkin, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 24 Matty Costello, 25 Jack Ormondroyd, 27 Sam Luckley, 34 Nathan Roebuck, 35 Ellis Robson

Outs: 20 Harvey Livett, 33 Ata Hingano

Ins: 13 Elijah Taylor, 25 Jack Ormondroyd

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday 6.00pm (BST)

CATALANS: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 4 Dean Whare, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 11 Matt Whitley, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Seguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 23 Mathieu Cozza, 24 Jason Baitieri, 30 Jordan Dezaria, 31 Cesar Rouge, 32 Romain Franco, 33 Florian Vailhen, 34 Tiaki Chan, 35 Robin Brochon

Outs: 3 Samisoni Langi, 5 Fouad Yaha, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Mike McMeeken, 22 Joel Tomkins, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins,

Ins: 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Seguier, 21 Corentin le Cam, 24 Jason Baitieri, 32 Romain Franco, 33 Florian Vailhen, 34 Tiaki Chan, 35 Robin Brochon

HUDDERSFIELD: 1 Ash Golding, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 10 Michael Lawrence, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Louis Senior, 25 Owen Trout, 31 Olly Ashall-Bott, 32 Will Pryce, 34 Nathaniel Peteru, 35 Nathan Peats

Outs: 6 Lee Gaskell, 27 Sam Wood, 28 Sam Hewitt

Ins: 2 Jermaine McGillvary,

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers

Hull College Craven Park, Saturday 7.45pm

HULL KR: 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 11 Brad Takairangi, 12 Kane Linnett, 14 Jez Litten, 16 George King, 18 Matty Storton, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 24 Joe Keyes, 25 Rowan Milnes, 26 Will Maher, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 30 Will Tate, 33 Jimmy Keinhorst.

Outs: 31 Tom Whur,

Ins: 7 Jordan Abdull

CASTLEFORD: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 11 Oliver Holmes, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Alex Foster, 18 Jacques O’Neill, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 24 Suaia Matagi, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 27 Lewis Peachey, 31 Gareth O’Brien

Outs: 10 Grant Millington, 12 Cheyse Blair

Ins: 7 Danny Richardson, 27 Lewis Peachey

Leigh Centurions v Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Sports Village, Sunday 3.00pm

LEIGH: 1 Ryan Brierley, 3 Iain Thornley, 7 Joe Mellor, 9 Liam Hood, 11 Ben Hellewell, 12 Jordan Thompson, 13 James Bell, 15 Alex Gerrard, 17 Jamie Ellis, 19 Nathan Mason, 20 Adam Sidlow, 22 Craig Mullen, 24 Keanan Brand, 25 Brendan Elliot, 33 Rob Butler, 34 Jack Ashworth, 35 Jack Logan, 36 Sam Stone, 37 Jai Whitbread,

Outs: 2 Matty Russell, 4 Junior Sa’u, 28 Matty Foster,

Ins: 17 Jamie Ellis,

WAKEFIELD: 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Liam Kay, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Eddie Battye, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Innes Senior, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 23 Josh Wood, 25 Brad Walker, 26 Yusuf Aydin, 27 Lee Kershaw, 29 Ryan Hampshire

Outs: 2 Tom Johnstone,

Ins: 10 Tinirau Arona,