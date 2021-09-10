Super League and RFL set up Joint Working Groups to plan a way forward

Super League (Europe) and the RFL have jointly established a Strategic Working Group to consider the opportunities for the sport and to identify a strategic partner to support the delivery of new opportunities.

As part of this, the group will consider the came’s events calendar and competition structures and fan and viewer experience. The review will be holistic, including League competitions, Cup competitions and new events across Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Rugby League.

The members of the Strategic Working Group are Gary Hetherington (Leeds Rhinos), Paul Lakin (Hull KR above), Eamonn McManus (St Helens), Stuart Middleton (Warrington Wolves), Karen Moorhouse (RFL) and Ralph Rimmer (RFL).

The game has fielded strategic interest from several credible parties in recent months and the strategic group will consider how to make the most of these opportunities for the betterment of the sport in a coordinated way. The group intends to make its initial recommendations within a 3-month period.

The group will work alongside a Realignment Working Group which has also been established to review the governance structure of the Sport with the overriding collective belief that the Sport is at its strongest when it is unified and able to offer partners rights and visibility across the whole Sport. The Realignment Working Group includes members of both the RFL and SLE Boards.