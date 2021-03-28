Betfred Super League Round One Preview: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

HULL FC v HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

Sunday 28 March, 12.30pm, Emerald Headingley

Sky Sports Mix and Arena

It’s Brett Hodgson versus Ian Watson as both clubs go into this super Sunday showdown with new men at the helm.

The Black and Whites have handed Hodgson, 43, his first head-coach’s role after three years working on the staff at Wests Tigers.

And Huddersfield hit the headlines back in November when they confirmed Watson, 44, was taking the reins after his excellent exploits at Salford.

While Watson, who of course led the Red Devils to the Grand Final and Challenge Cup final, has been busy on the signings front, Hodgson has just one new recruit.

But in Josh Reynolds, the former New South Wales halfback he knows well after his time at Wests, it’s a significant new face, with much expected of a man who also served Canterbury in the NRL.

Much is also expected of the new-look Giants, where Watson can call on both experienced operators and a string of exciting youngsters.

The fact that Hodgson is a former Man of Steel with Huddersfield (he starred at fullback for two years before playing for Warrington between 2011-13) adds a further dimension to an already fascinating clash.

“I like the expectation at Hull,” he said.

“The club needs to push on, and we are all striving for success.

“Huddersfield will provide a tough and interesting test. They have brought in a very good coach and have recruited well and we’ll need to be on the front foot.”

2021 Super League Squads

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Bureta Faraimo, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Mahe Fonua, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Ligi Sao, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Jordan Lane, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Adam Swift, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 25 Masi Matongo, 26 Jude Ferreira, 29 Jamie Shaul.

Huddersfield: 1 Ashton Golding, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Adam O’Brien, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Joe Wardle, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 18 Jack Ashworth, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Olly Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 James Gavet, 23 Olly Russell, 24 Louis Senior, 25 Owen Trout, 26 Jon-Luke Kirby, 27 Sam Wood, 28 Sam Hewitt, 29 Ronan Michael, 30 Chester Butler, 31 Olly Ashall-Bott.

Key to victory: On the face of it this should be a battle between two evenly matched sides and a lot could depend on whether Huddersfield captain Aidan Sezer can quell the challenge of his fellow countryman Josh Reynolds.