Bradford back signs new deal

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the retention of Academy talent Joe Brown.

The utility back has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

He returned to the club last year after a period at Wigan and was an ever-present before the season lockdown.

“I am really happy to have signed,” he said.

“It is a bit of a dull situation not being able to play so for the club to offer me another deal is a real positive.

“It has been a frustrating 18 months personally not playing much due to injury and then the suspension as John [Kear] had been working really hard with me over pre-season to show me what he wants from me.

“I want to hit the ground running when we get back onto the field and have a big year in 2021 to repay John and the club’s faith.

“He has put a really good squad together that has bought into what he believes in – some of the lads like me were here when the club hit rock bottom so to see how they developed has been really positive.

“John is building something special and we all want to be a part of it – this is the best situation the club’s been in since I have been at the club.

“The fans are huge for us and they really do give us that extra push when we need it – we need them again in 2021, it will be a massive year for us.”