Bradford Bulls chief releases statement in wake of IMG proposals

BRADFORD BULLS’ Chief Executive Jason Hirst has issued the following statement following today’s meeting with IMG on their proposal to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league.

“Following today’s unveiling of the Rugby League Club Grading Criteria Recommendations, to define how Super League, RFL Championship and League One clubs will be assessed starting from 2025, as part of the Reimagining Rugby League plans, the club will now carefully and diligently review the proposals,” Hirst told the Bradford website.

“The club remain fully supportive of the broad objective to improve standards across the board, to fully unleash the sport’s potential in terms of increased fanbases, revenue streams and additional investment. There is, however, a lot of detail to digest and the suggestions do demand and deserve detailed scrutiny to ensure basic fairness.

“The club will not comment further, until after a club-wide vote on these recommendations on 19th April.”