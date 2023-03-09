Catalans Dragons triumph for the first time in 16 meetings to the DW Stadium with superb win over Wigan Warriors

CATALANS DRAGONS continued their unbeaten run at the start of the Super League season with a massive win over Wigan Warriors.
The Dragons had lost 15 of their last previous meetings at the DW Stadium, but they returned to Perpignan with the two points after a gutsy triumph.
Catalans began the brighter of the two sides, Manu Ma’u forcing his way over early on for his first try in the Dragons’ colours. Adam Keighran converted for a 6-0 lead.
It was a feisty affair and Catalans stretched their lead to 8-0 with a penalty as the half-hour approached.
It got even better for the Dragons with seven minutes to go until the break as Arthur Romano slid over in the corner off a great Keighran pass. The latter, however, couldn’t convert as Catalans were 12-0 up.
The only blip in the first-half for the French side was a sinbin to Ma’u, who was here, there and everywhere, for a late tackle on Cade Cust.
Wigan halfback Harry Smith added a penalty on the hooter and Smith was in the thick of the action just after the break, dotting down within four minutes of the resumption. The halfback converted to bring the Warriors back to within four at 12-8.
Smith kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty on 54 minutes to make it 12-10.
However, the Dragons hit back just after the hour with a superb Ma’u second with Tyrone May feeding through a specialist grubber. Keighran converted to make it 18-10.
Wigan just couldn’t breach the Catalans line before the end as the visitors held on for a brilliant victory.
Wigan Warriors
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
14 Mike Cooper
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
Substitutes
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
20 Patrick Mago
Tries: Smith
Goals: Smith 3/3
Catalans Dragons
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
19 Arthur Romano
4 Matthieu Laguerre
24 Tom Johnstone
3 Adam Keighran
6 Tyrone May
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Michael McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
12 Paul Seguier
26 Manu Ma’u
13 Benjamin Garcia
Substitutes
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Tiaki Chan
23 Jordan Dezaria
28 Ugo Tison
Tries: Ma’u 2, Romano
Goals: Keighran 3/4
Sinbin: Ma’u (35) – late tackle