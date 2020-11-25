Bradford Bulls confirm capture of Wales international

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of forward Dan Fleming.

The Wales international ended the season with Castleford Tigers on trial, making one appearance for the club.

It will be his second spell with the Bulls and has previously played for Toronto and Halifax.

Head coach John Kear said: “We are really pleased to have signed Dan – obviously he has been at the Bulls before and he enjoyed his time at the club then.

“He has been to the likes of Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax RLFC and Castleford Tigers since and whenever he has played against us he has always caused problems.

“Obviously knowing him from our time together at Wales I know not only can he play a high number of minutes but also play at a very high level.

“He is an experienced player but at 28, he has plenty of time in front of him and he is in a good stage of his career.”