Bradford Bulls’ former Super League winger given mammoth ban following biting allegation

BRADFORD BULLS’ former Super League winger Jorge Taufua has been handed a mammoth ban following an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

Taufua was up before the ORT having been slapped with a Grade F charge of biting in the aftermath of Bradford’s Championship fixture against Barrow Raiders last weekend.

Taufua had been charged with a Grade F offence by the Match Review Panel, with the Operational Rules Tribunal delayed for logistical reasons.

The Tribunal found him guilty, but of a Grade E rather than Grade F offence.

Bradford’s CEO Jason Hirst said:- “The club are naturally disappointed at tonight’s outcome. We won’t be making any further comment at this stage.”

