EE comes under fire for bizarre Hull KR tweet

PHONE and broadband provider EE has come under fire for a bizarre tweet aimed at Hull KR.

Of course, the Robins went down 17-16 in Golden Point to the Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But, with Rovers fans still understandably upset at coming so close, the mood hasn’t exactly been helped by one of the biggest phone and broadband providers from sticking the knife in further.

One Hull FC fan tagged EE in a Twitter post that reads: “Hi @EE I think the signal must be down around Wembley, non of the smelly rovers meffs have tweeted for a couple hours yet where (sic) all over earlier today. Have a look. Cheers. #since1985”.

Surprisingly, EE actually responded, tweeting: “13,981 days is a long time to be waiting. Nothing going on around Wembley though. Are you having any trouble with your signal, or just taking another chance to show The Robins that The Airlie Birds are still on top?”

It didn’t really go down well with Rovers fans…and unsurprisingly so.

Well, that made my mind up when the contract ends going elsewhere. — Tim Clark (@timclark59) August 14, 2023