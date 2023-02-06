Bradford Bulls look to have swooped for former Super League prop

BRADFORD BULLS look to have swooped for another former Super League prop to add to Mark Dunning’s talented squad.

That man looks to be ex-Hull FC man Masi Matongo, who spent a spell with Bradford on loan in 2021 before moving to York permanently in 2022.

Matongo, who registered 59 appearances for Hull over a period of seven seasons, played for Bradford’s reserves in the loss against Workington Town yesterday.

“Yeah he played for Bradford in our reserve game yesterday and he did very well,” head coach Mark Dunning told the Bradford Bulls YouTube Channel.

When asked about the potential move, Dunning went on: “That’s to be confirmed.

“Masi has been training with us for a while and we’ve done a good deed by Masi.

“He was injured and on the outer of everywhere and we’ve had a good look at him and got to have some talks with him and his agent.

“We’ll keep them internal until we’ve got something to announce.”

Dunning has already made a number of high-profile signings in the off-season with the likes of former Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson as well as ex-Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence and former Castleford Tigers halfback Tom Holmes.

However, Walker suffered a suspected hamstring tear in the opening minutes of Bradford’s 24-8 win over Whitehaven yesterday.