Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR leading the way for pre-match entertainment in Super League opener

WARRINGTON WOLVES, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR are all doing their bit to ensure that round one of Super League 2023 is the most entertaining opening round ever with the announcement of their pre-match entertainment.

All three top flight clubs have announced hit indie entertainment, with Leigh bringing in Scouting For Girls, Hull KR showcasing The Ks and now Warrington signing up The Lathums.

With the onset of IMG – a worldwide marketing company – it appears as though Super League sides are getting onboard and trying to deliver the sport as entertainment right from the minute that a fan walks into the ground.

The Leigh Sports Village, Craven Park and the Halliwell Jones Stadium will be bouncing before and during Leigh’s, Hull KR’s and Warrington’s fixtures against Salford Red Devils, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos respectively.

Formed in 2005, the London band Scouting For Girls has achieved eight top 40 singles, sold over 2,000,000 records and received over 1 billion streams – not exactly a mean feat by the Leopards to lure this entertainment to the Leigh Sports Village.

Meanwhile, after the success of their new single ‘Hoping Maybe’ which saw them hit number one in the alternative charts, The K’s will perform a three-song set live on the Craven Park pitch leading to them announcing the teams out of the tunnel live on Channel 4 as Rovers take on Wigan.

Not to be outdone, Warrington have brought in The Lathums to perform as the Wolves take on Leeds Rhinos a week on Thursday.

The North West band are one of the biggest rising indie-rock acts on the scene with their debut album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ going straight to number 1 in the UK charts last year. Their hit single ‘Say My Name’ was also voted as Radio X’s Record of the Year for 2022. Their second album ‘From Nothing to a Little Bit More’ is set to be released on 3 March.

Over to you Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC!