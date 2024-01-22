Bradford Bulls set to make more signings as Eamon O’Carroll hints at potential new market

BRADFORD BULLS are set to make more signings ahead of the 2024 Championship season, head coach Eamon O’Carroll has revealed.

The Bulls have already brought in the likes of John Davies, Daniel Smith and Dan Okoro, but Bradford are certainly not finished as of yet.

With visa rule changes now meaning that players who are aged 24 or under and who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions can obtain visas to play in the UK, the potential market has expanded greatly.

One such new recruit for the Bulls, Mitch Souter, was identified from this market.

“There will be more signings, we are constantly looking to recruit so it’s a work in progress. We won’t rush it, there are plenty of players in the market but the key for us is we want to feel that the people we bring in will make us better in the long-term and unless we feel that, we won’t bring them in,” O’Carroll told League Express.

“We are looking daily but, like I said, we want to make sure that they are the right type of person and player for us.

“Absolutely (we will be looking at the new market), that’s a real positive for the competition. There are a lot of players that want to come over and it’s great for us as coaches as you have to really do your homework as you might not know many of them as well.”

O’Carroll went on to explain how the move for Souter came about.

“We went through a similar process with bringing in Mitch Souter over. That was something we worked on for a couple of months.

“We were talking to people in Australia and we got their opinions about his personality. We do a big job in making sure they are right in making the decision to come to another country and settle because you have to take that into account as well.

“I think we got that right with Mitch because he’s certainly settled and we will look to go through the same process if we are to explore that market.”

