Huddersfield Giants newcomer Thomas Deakin sets out his goals

THOMAS DEAKIN is yet to play a first-grade game, but he hopes to change all that with Huddersfield.

The English-born hooker, who has lived in Australia since the age of five, has left Sydney Roosters in the off-season to join the Giants.

Although Deakin reached the fringes of the Roosters’ NRL squad – having been in their system since the age of 13 – he didn’t play a game in the competition.

Instead the 21-year-old’s greatest experience to date has come in the NSW Cup, making 32 appearances over the past three seasons for Roosters’ feeder club North Sydney Bears, including 20 last term.

Unsurprisingly, Deakin is now keen to taste Super League action, telling League Express: “My first goal is to become a regular player in this team.

“I understand that I’m a bit younger and I don’t have any first-grade games under my belt or anything like that, but I didn’t come here just to make up the numbers.

“I think that Watto (head coach Ian Watson) brought me here for a reason as well. He thinks I’ve got something to add to the team.

“I want to make sure I’m around the team and getting as many games as possible.”

Huddersfield – who follow their opening pre-season game at Dewsbury yesterday (Sunday) by hosting London this Sunday – are seeking to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season in which they finished ninth in Super League, with Watson under pressure to return the Giants to the play-offs.

“As a team, I think we’ve got a good group,” added Deakin.

“There’s a mix of youngsters who are very hungry and a few older heads to keep us grounded and lead the way.

“I think we’ll go well this year. Don’t write us off at all.”

