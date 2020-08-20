Bradford Bulls youngster signs new deal

Bradford hotshot Thomas Doyle is the latest to sign a new deal with the club.

The hooker has made strong strides under John Kear, making his debut last season and making four appearances this season, scoring two tries.

He will remain at the club next season and he said: “I am very pleased to have signed – it did not enter my mind to go elsewhere, it is a good group of lads in a very tight knit group here.

“John [Kear] was very important in my decision as was all the coaching staff, as a group we all try catch his eye with our performances.

“I thought I started the year quite well and built a lot of confidence from the games against London and Featherstone, two teams who were serious contenders for promotion.

“That is now the target for us next year and I know all the lads will be on the same wavelength.

“I want to help towards that goal and get as much game time as I can and I am very happy to be doing that under John Kear.”