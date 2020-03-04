Bradford land hooker after impressive trial

Bradford Bulls have signed hooker Danny Maskill following a successful trial period.

Maskill, who has had spells at Wakefield and Featherstone, has also spent time in Australia but will not spend the season with the Bulls after impressing in their reserve grade side.

“Anyone who saw the Reserves game last week will have seen Danny’s quality – he exuded composure and quality and his service from dummy half and work rate in defence was excellent,” said Maskill.

“Those qualities earnt him a deal and we feel this isn’t a gamble – he played 13 games for a very good Featherstone Rover side last year and he will be a valuable addition to the squad.

“We are well covered at nine but when someone of quality comes available you have to take the opportunity.

“Having a Reserves structure has allowed us to sign him – he likes the feel of us and we like the look of him and on the back of that, we have come to an agreement.

“I am looking forward to him putting pressure on Sam Hallas, Thomas Doyle and George Flanagan and making me scratch my head when it comes to picking the first team.

“We are starting to get some quantity to compliment the quality and we will recruit where possible in order to cover for any injuries.”