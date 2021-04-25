Match Report: Bradford Bulls v Dewsbury Rams (Sun 26th Apr)

BROUGH PULLS THE STRINGS AS BULLS BOSS RAMS

BRADFORD BULLS 35

DEWSBURY RAMS 14

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Tetley’s Stadium, Sunday

BRADFORD BULLS made it back-to-back wins as an impressive first-half display helped put an end to Dewsbury Rams’ perfect start to the season.

In a clash which saw tenants Bradford host landlords Dewsbury at their own ground, it was John Kear’s men who were more at home as they followed up a dramatic one-point victory over Halifax last week with a more comfortable derby win.

Danny Brough led the way, tormenting the side he played his first professional games for, ably supported by Jordan Lilley behind a strong forward pack.

Dewsbury fought back in the second half but could never close the gap enough as resilient defence ensured the Bulls claimed the Jeff Grayshon Memorial Trophy, up for grabs for the first time following the passing of the legend of both clubs last month.

Brad England was denied the opener for an obstruction but had to wait only two more minutes for his first try for the club, supporting Lilley’s break after Ben Evans stripped the ball.

Brough converted and added a penalty when Reiss Butterworth stole from Ross Oakes, before his excellent kick led to their second try as David Foggin-Johnston made a spectacular leap to palm for Oakes to run in.

Another conversion and another penalty, for a high Jason Walton shot on Brandon Pickersgill, stretched the lead to 16-0 before Dewsbury finally got on the board shortly past the half-hour through Andy Gabriel, who did well to claim Liam Finn’s kick for a score improved by Paul Sykes.

But Bradford only extended their advantage with two further tries before the break. The first came the length of the field, with Foggin-Johnston darting from close to his own line and flying through broken field before finding opposite winger Joe Brown to squeeze down the touchline.

And they found more holes in the Rams defence on the stroke of half-time, Aaron Murphy breaking through and offloading for Brough, who smartly stepped Gabriel to finish and kept up his perfect record from the tee for a 22-6 advantage.

Dewsbury came out looking much sharper after the change of ends and only needed four minutes to close the gap by four, Gabriel flying into the corner for his second after a delayed Sykes pass and Joe Martin assist.

But where the Bulls were clinical in the first half, their opponents could not take their chances in the second. Will Oakes was held up and Sam Day was ruled to have lost the ball over the line as Bradford withstood heavy pressure, before a Brough field goal from close range earned a four-score advantage with only 13 minutes left to play.

There was time for Finn to slip Adam Ryder over in the closing stages but it was too late for a comeback for Lee Greenwood’s team, and instead the final word went to the victors.

Brough was again the architect as his high kick was claimed under no pressure by Brown for his second try.

GAMESTAR: Danny Brough delivered another performance that rolled back the years.

GAMEBREAKER: 20 minutes of excellent Bradford defence in the second half, before Brough’s field goal made their lead unassailable.

BULLS

1 Brandon Pickersgill

2 Joe Brown

3 Rhys Evans

4 Ross Oakes

19 David Foggin-Johnston

6 Danny Brough

7 Jordan Lilley

17 Levy Nzoungou

9 Thomas Doyle

10 Steve Crossley

20 Brad England

12 Aaron Murphy

24 Ben Evans

Subs (all used)

11 Adam Rooks

15 Dan Fleming

18 Ebon Scurr

23 Anthony Walker

Tries: England (8), Oakes (21), Brown (35, 78), Brough (39)

Goals: Brough 7/7

Field goal: Brough (67)

RAMS

1 Joe Martin

2 Andy Gabriel

3 Adam Ryder

15 Keenen Tomlinson

5 Will Oakes

6 Paul Sykes

7 Liam Finn

8 Frazer Morris

9 Reiss Butterworth

10 Tom Garratt

11 Jason Walton

12 Michael Knowles

13 Chris Annakin

Subs (all used)

14 Sam Day

20 Aaron Hall

23 Jon Magrin

26 Bayley Liu

Tries: Gabriel (31, 44), Ryder (73)

Goals: Sykes 1/3

Rugby Leaguer & League Express

Men of the Match

Bulls: Danny Brough

Rams: Andy Gabriel

Penalty count: 8-6; Half-time: 28-6

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 14-0, 16-0, 16-6, 22-6, 28-6; 28-10, 29-10, 29-14, 35-14

Get this week’s edition of League Express for reports from all the rest of the weekend games, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.