Brisbane one game from spoon after Parramatta defeat

Brisbane Broncos are one game away from collecting the first wooden spoon in their history after yet another defeat, this time to Parramatta Eels, 26-12.

The Broncos were sent to the bottom of the NRL by Canterbury Bulldogs yesterday (Thursday) after the Dogs won their third game of the season against South Sydney Rabbitohs but the Broncos can avoid the spoon with victory in the final round over North Queensland with Canterbury set to clash with Minor Premiers Penrith next week.

It took the Eels, who move up to third in the table with the win, a little bit of time to hit their stride but eventually, they were able to score four tries in the first half to take control. Blake Ferguson and Maika Sivo dived over in the corners for their first two before Clint Gutherson got himself a double in the final six minutes of the half.

Sandwiched in between, David Fifita crossed impressively for Brisbane but they were still 14 points down at the break.

There was only one try for each team in the second half as the game was already in the bag for the Eels. Herbie Farnworth did well to get on the end of Darius Boyd’s grubber kick after only five minutes.

Then another five minutes later, Issac Luke’s pass was intercepted on the bounce by Jai Field who ran off with the ball and the game for the Eels.

Eels: Gutherson, Sivo, Jennings, Blake, Ferguson, Field, Moses, Campbell-Gillard, Mahoney, Evans, Matterson, Davey, Brown; Interchanges: Paulo, Lane, Smith, Kaufusi

Tries: Ferguson, Sivo, Gutherson 2, Field; Goals: Moses 3

On report: Paulo (42) – dangerous tackle

Broncos: Boyd, Oates, Staggs, Farnworth, Kennar, Gamble, Dearden, Ofahengaue, Luke, Te’o, Fifita, Glenn, Carrigan; Interchanges: Paix, Hopoate, Coates, Bullemor

Tries: Fifita, Farnworth; Goals: Staggs 2

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.