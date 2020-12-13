Broncos to move in with Wimbledon?

London Broncos are closing in on a move to a new stadium.

The Broncos are set to head south and relocate at the newly-built Plough Lane, the new home of English Football League side AFC Wimbledon.

The stadium, which has a capacity of 9,300, provides state of the art facilities.

A consultation letter was sent to supporters of the football club, who own the ground, and over 75 per cent of fans are understood to have approved the Broncos’ move.

Wimbledon CEO Joe Palmer wrote: “We have an offer from the London Broncos Rugby League team which, from a purely financial point of view, would mean increased long-term financial security for us and the ability to service our debt whilst also supporting the playing-squad budget.”

He continued: “Our longer-term aim as a club has to be to become more self-sustaining. As such, we are looking to maximise revenue in and around the stadium, and this will undoubtedly help significantly.”

The contract in place would see the Broncos spend ten years at the ground, though there is a break clause on both sides.

It’s unclear whether the move is dependent on the Broncos being named as Super League’s twelfth club on Monday. Nevertheless, the news does raise questions about the club’s future at Ealing Trailfinders, where they have been located since 2016.

If the move comes off, the Broncos will relocate eleven miles south of their current home. The ground is a one mile walk from Wimbledon Park tube station, which is on the District Line.

London are one of six clubs alongside Bradford, Featherstone, Leigh, Toulouse and York all hoping to be granted the vacant position in the top flight. Sky Sports are set to announce the successful club live at midday.

