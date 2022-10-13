Brother of Adam Walker and former Castleford Tigers forward Jonathan Walker facing sad struggle to return home to UK following tragic passing 

IF ever there was a sad story to emanate from the rugby league world in the past few weeks then it is the passing of former Super League prop Adam Walker.

Walker, just 31, played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for the Robins and the Red Devils’ 2019 Grand Final defeat against St Helens.

The passing has hit his twin brother, Johnny, particularly hard who himself plied his trade in Super League with the likes of Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

Now, the Bradford Bulls have been raising awareness of Johnny’s fundraising efforts in a bid for the ex-forward to return home and say his goodbyes to his brother.

The club tweeted: “Former player Johnny Walker is in Australia and in need to return home and be with his family, to say his final goodbye to his brother Adam after his passing.

“The Family would really appreciate your help at this difficult time.”

Former player Johnny Walker is in Australia and in need to return home and be with his family, to say his final goodbye to his brother Adam after his passing. The Family would really appreciate your help at this difficult time. Donate here 👉 https://t.co/Q1ZP9g1pUo — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) October 12, 2022

The Gofundme page reads: “Unfortunately a couple of weeks ago we received the devastating news of Adams passing at only 31 years old.

“Here in Australia is twin brother Johnny, who’s beside himself & struggling to understand why……..

“We are hoping to raise money to send Johnny back to the UK so he can say his final goodbyes to Adam.

“It will be one of the hardest trips Johnny has to do, but his brother meant so much to him that we need help to get him back in time.

“Thank you, let’s get Johnny back.”

You can donate here.