Bulldogs make it four in a row with Eels win

Cantebrury Bulldogs made it four wins in a row with a 12-6 victory over Parramatta Eels whose own four-match winning streak came to an end.

Both sides scored a try a-piece in the first half. Manu Ma’u’s offload set up Waqa Blake before Will Hopoate grounded the ball with a minute to go in the first half to equalise.

The second half kicked off with both sides showing ill-disicpline. Nathan Brown was sin binned and put on report for a late shoulder charge on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak before Reimis Smith suffered the same treatment after a headbutt on Maika Sivo.

Canterbury hit the front with eleven minutes to go when Nick Meaney was awarded a penalty try. The winger looked set to score after an offload from Kerrod Holland but Mitchell Moses’ boot kicked Meaney’s hand, dislodging the ball illegaly.

Eels: Gutherson, Sivo, Jennings, Blake, Takairangi, D Brown, Moses, Evans, Mahoney, Paulo, Lane, Ma’u, N Brown; Interchanges: Gower, Alvaro, Niukore, Moeroa

Tries: Blake; Goals: Moses

Sin bin: N Brown (49) – shoulder charge

On report: N Brown (49) – shoulder charge

Bulldogs: Watene-Zelezniak, Meaney, Holland, Hopoate, R Smith, Foran, Lewis, Tolman, Marshall-King, Napa, Jackson, Harawira-Naera, Elliott; Interchanges: Cogger, Toomaga, Faitala-Mariner, C Smith

Tries: Hopoate, Meaney (pen); Goals: Meaney 2

Sin bin: R Smith (50) – head butt

On report: R Smith (50) – head butt

